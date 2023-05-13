Home States Karnataka

Karnataka polls: DK Shivakumar breaks down, credits Gandhi family for reposing faith in him

Published: 13th May 2023 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2023 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar talks to the media on Karnataka Assembly polls results, in Bengaluru, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU:  Overcome with emotions, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Saturday broke down while reacting to the Assembly elections results and gave credit to the Gandhi family for reposing their faith in his leadership in the State.

With tears rolling down his cheeks, the former Minister thanked the party cadres and leaders for the victory.

He also said that he had told the party high command that he will ensure the party's victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

"I give credit to party cadres and all the leaders for the party's victory. People have reposed faith in us and the leaders supported us. It is a collective leadership and we have worked jointly," Shivakumar said, his voice choking.

"I had told Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge that we will deliver Karnataka. I can't forget Sonia Gandhi coming to meet me when the 'BJP people' had put me in jail. This is the confidence the Gandhi family, Congress and the entire country has bestowed on me," he said.

He also thanked the leaders in the state including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the MLAs and all the party office-bearers.

