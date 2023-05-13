BJP committed too many errors for it to win polls

BENGALURU: After the BJP’s worst defeat in the Assembly polls, party leaders will now introspect on the reasons for the humiliation. Though the vote share of 36% has remained the same as the 2018 elections, the number of seats has reduced to 65.
The reasons for the party’s failure included state leaders’ excessive dependence on the central leadership, delay in announcing candidates and failure to counter Congress’ campaign against the state government on various issues, including corruption. The party, however, managed to do well in the state capital. When Congress and JDS had announced their candidates and started campaigning, BJP was still holding consultations at various levels and finally dropped many sitting MLAs to accommodate new faces.
The experiment that had worked well in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and other states failed to yield the desired result here. Party sources said it was a wrong move to change candidates at the last minute as it allowed very little time for new candidates to work in their constituencies.
The party’s Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa not being at the helm of affairs may have also impacted its prospects as Congress portrayed BJP as anti-Lingayat. Many Lingayat leaders, including Laxman Savadi, former CM Jagadish Shettar and others, joined Congress just days before the polls. BJP though tried to woo Lingayats by increasing the reservation, but that did not work in its favour.
The anti-incumbency factor too added to the party’s failure. In the last few months, the party was caught in a number of controversies, including the ban on hijab and halal meat. Many issues that Congress raised, including the rise in prices of essential commodities, resonated with the voters. The source said the party suffered from a lack of leadership as it could not find an ideal replacement for Yediyurappa.
Even roadshows and rallies addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others did not help. Now the party will introspect and hope to take corrective measures. Bommai tweeted. “We accept the verdict of the people of Karnataka with due respect, we will take this verdict in our stride. We will Analyse and correct our fault lines and rebuild the party.”