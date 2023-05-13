In big upset, Shettar bites the dust, loses by huge margin in Lingayat heartland

HUBBALLI: In one of the biggest upsets in the state assembly polls 2023, high-profile Congress candidate Jagadish Shettar lost from Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency by a margin of over 34,053 votes to first-time Mahesh Tenginkai of the BJP. It was more of a battle of prestige for Shettar, who after being denied a ticket by the BJP, crossed over to the Congress, days before the polling day.
Shettar was aiming for a seventh consecutive win from the constituency, but the voters stood solidly behind the BJP, ensuring the highest-ever margin recorded in the history of the constituency.
Shettar’s defeat in his own backyard is a huge setback for him as he had been winning the seat since 1994. His idea of changing the party definitely did not go well with the voters.
The constituency has largely been anti-Congress, except for a few initial elections. Of the total 15 hustings, five were won by the Congress and the remaining 10 have been shared by Janata Party (three) and BJP (seven). The constituency became a bastion of the saffron party after it took up the Idgah Maidan movement in the early 1990s and won for the first time in 1994.
Shettar seems to have not realised it and put his personal prestige at stake to fight against the party he built.
In the final tally, Tenginkai received 90,408 votes against Shettar’s 60,355.
Also, it is the highest ever votes cast for candidates of both parties in the constituency. While the BJP got over 25,000 more votes as compared to the 2018 election, the Congress got just over 5,000 voters. High-octane and organised campaigning by BJP workers and equally inactive Congress workers are being attributed as the reasons for Shettar’s defeat. However, Shettar blamed it on the money power of the BJP.
On the contrary, Tenginkai said that voters of the constituency have once again proved that they are always with BJP. He attributed his victory to the teamwork of the party leaders and the hard work of party workers.
He also said his win is due to the blessings of his earlier Guru (Shettar).