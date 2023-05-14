Home States Karnataka

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood to be next CBI Director

The order is, however, awaited. The tenure of the Director, of CBI is fixed for two years. When approached, Sood refused to comment.

Published: 14th May 2023 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2023 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Praveen Sood

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood (File photo| EPS)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Karnataka Director General & Inspector of Police (DG&IGP) Praveen Sood will be the next Director, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

His name was finalised on Saturday by the three-member appointment committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, and Leader of the Opposition (Congress) in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

According to placed sources, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has reportedly approved Sood’s appointment based on the panel’s recommendation. The order is, however, awaited. The tenure of the Director, of CBI is fixed for two years.

When approached, Sood refused to comment. Besides Sood, the names of Sudhir Saxena (DGP Madhya Pradesh) and Taj Haasan (chief of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards. New Delhi) were on the list of the next CBI Director. He is the senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in the country belonging to the 1986 batch.

The Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Samant Goel, a 1984 batch Punjab cadre IPS officer was given a one-year extension up to June 30, this year. Sood will replace the incumbent Director, of CBI, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, whose two-year tenure ends on May 25.

He belongs to the 1985 batch of IPS. He is the third IPS officer from Karnataka cadre to be appointed as Director, CBI after Joginder Singh (July 31, 1996-June 30, 1997) and DR Karthikeyan (January 31, 1998- March 31, 1998).

Sood belongs to Himachal Pradesh. He was appointed the DG&IGP, Karnataka on February 1, 2020 and was due for superannuation in May 2024.

Being an alumnus of IIT-Delhi, he is known to incorporate technology in old school policing to make it more effective in handling the new age crimes, law and order challenges and rendering easy access to police services for the common man.

His contribution to using technology to ease Bengaluru’s infamous traffic snarls is well known. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Praveen Sood Karnataka DGP CBI
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp