Karnataka polls: Big blow for BJP, huge gains for Congress

SHIVAMOGGA: The Congress has recaptured its strong bastion of Central Karnataka (Chitradurga and Davanagere), and Malnad districts (Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga) by winning 19 of the 25 seats. In Chikkamagaluru, which revived the political career of former PM Indira Gandhi in 1978, the Congress has swept all five seats. The party also won six of the seven segments in Davanagere, five of the six constituencies in Chitradurga, and three of the seven seats in Shivamogga.