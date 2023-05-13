Karnataka polls: Big blow for BJP, huge gains for Congress

SHIVAMOGGA: The Congress has recaptured its strong bastion of Central Karnataka (Chitradurga and Davanagere), and Malnad districts (Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga) by winning 19 of the 25 seats. In Chikkamagaluru, which revived the political career of former PM Indira Gandhi in 1978, the Congress has swept all five seats. The party also won six of the seven segments in Davanagere, five of the six constituencies in Chitradurga, and three of the seven seats in Shivamogga.
Anti-incumbency and issues such as inflation, unemployment, corruption charges against the state government and consolidation of votes of major castes have worked in favour of the Congress, opined experts.
In the 2018 elections, the BJP won 20 of the 25 seats, and the Congress won five.
However, this time it is a clean sweep for the Congress as it has not only managed to recapture its old bastion but also reduced the BJP's seats to 5 from 20. Prominent BJP leaders have tasted defeat in the elections.
BJP national general secretary C T Ravi, who had been continuously winning from 2004 to 2018, has suffered defeat at the hands of his former close aide HD Thammaiah, who contested on a Congress ticket. DN Jeevaraj, who registered a hat-trick victory from 2004 to 2013, has now suffered a hat-trick defeat at the hands of TD Rajegowda in Sringeri. Congress' KC Veerendra has become a giant killer by defeating GH Thippareddy (BJP).
BJP candidate Renukacharya lost to Shanthanagowda DG (Congress) in Honnali. Congress candidate Madhu Bangarappa defeated his brother and BJP candidate and sitting MLA Kumar Bangarappa in Soraba.
Even though Congress has managed to win 19 seats, some of its prominent leaders have also suffered defeat. Former ministers Kimmane Ratnakar lost in Thirthahalli and H Anjaneya in Holalkere.
JDS candidate YSV Datta suffered defeat in Kadur.
The reasons for the BJP debacle in the region are attributed to multiple factors such as anti-incumbency, inflation, unemployment, and consolidation of votes of major castes. However, some constituency-specific issues have also affected the prospects of the BJP in the constituencies.