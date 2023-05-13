Karnataka polls: BJP does not drown, but gasps to stay afloat

MANGALURU: Despite a strong wave in favour of Congress, the BJP managed to hold on to its forte of Coastal Karnataka although it ceded some of its ground to the Grand Old Party. The BJP which had won 16 of 18 seats in 2018, had to settle for just 13 seats now. The Congress improved its tally from 2 to 6. JDS drew a blank. According to political pundits, the Hindutva factor helped the BJP to offset the anti-incumbency wave to a large extent and Congress’ proposal to ban Bajrang Dal further helped the saffron party to consolidate its votes.