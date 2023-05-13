Karnataka polls: BJP fails to crack social engineering matrix, siddaramaiah's clout in Varuna

Siddaramaiah also used his close associate C Mahadevappa and Dalit organisations to campaign for him and consolidate Dalit votes, which shrunk the JDS and BSP’s votes to less than four digits. Somanna’s loss in both Varuna and Chamarajanagar has sent a strong message that backward communities, SC/STs and Muslims stood like a rock behind the Congress. Siddaramaiah also got Lingayat and Vokkaliga votes, pushing his winning margin to 40,941 votes in his political backyard. His emotional connection with the people, and his announcement that it was his last election was another hurdle for the BJP.