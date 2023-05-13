Karnataka polls: Celebrations break out in Congress, BJP falls silent

Throughout the day, rejoicing continued at the Congress office as the results poured in. Congress workers jumped and danced as it became clear that the party would comfortably cross the magic number of 113. Workers shouted slogans against the BJP, like “Forty per cent commission is yours, government is ours!”

Right from 7 am, agents started entering counting stations across the city. Congress workers waiting outside the stations kicked off celebrations as soon as the trends became clear, while BJP workers were holding discussions in groups, and making calls to figure out what could have gone wrong.