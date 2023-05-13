Karnataka polls: Kharge factor helps Congress gain supremacy

Political pundits opine that the region was neglected by both the Union and State governments in all aspects, including not setting up a Railway division in Kalaburagi, not sanctioning AIIMS to Raichur, not providing sufficient funds to Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board, PSI recruitment scam that broke in Kalaburagi, and the Congress’ 40% commission charges proved to be fatal for the BJP. The Congress, by making Kharge the AICC president, reaped rich benefits as the veteran leader hails from the region. As far as Bidar district is concerned, experts feel that PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Humnabad and visits by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the district helped the party.