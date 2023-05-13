Neglect of Lingayat netas, a campaign by brass boomerangs on saffron party

The post-poll analysis indicated that the BJP’s decision to remove BS Yediyurappa as CM, neglect former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi boomeranged on the party in this Lingayat heartland. An upset dominant Lingayat community dumped BJP and rallied behind Congress. A convincing victory by Vinay Kulkarni, who was projected as the Lingayat-Panchamasali face of Congress against Amrut Desai of BJP (Lingayat), showed how Lingayat votes swung from BJP to Congress in the Dharwad constituency. A similar shift also helped Congress win Badami, Hungund, Bilagi, Mudhol and many other seats in Haveri, Gadag, Bagalkot and Vijayapura.