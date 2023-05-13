Newbies hit nadir, Mrs Manjula Limbavali sails through 

BENGALURU: They injected freshness into the Assembly elections with a promise of a better tomorrow, but eventually, fell flat. Newbies S Anand Kumar of
Congress from CV Raman Nagar, BJP’s R Chandra from Shivajinagar, Congress’ DK Mohan from KR Puram, Independent candidate KGF Babu, JDS’ Imran Pasha from Chickpet, Congress’ Umapati Srinivas Gowda from Bommanahalli were defeated. Anand lost by a margin of 16,000 votes and Gowda by 23,000.
BJP’s Manjula Limbavali, wife of three-time MLA Aravind Limbavali, won by a margin of over 44,501 votes. Although her experience is lean, her husband’s intricate knowledge of the area will be of
massive help to her.
Shivajinagar Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad defeated R Chandra by 21,000 votes, while DK Mohan from KR Puram lost by 24,000 against Byrathi Basavaraj. Similarly, KGF Babu and Imran Pasha lost against BJP’s Uday Garudachar in Chickpet, who garnered 45,000-plus votes. KGF Babu got only 20,000 votes and Imran Pasha around 1,800.
Aam Aadmi Party’s Brijesh Kalappa’s deposit was forfeited after getting only 600 votes. Similarly, in Shanthinagar, three-time Congress MLA NA Harris sailed through winning by 7,000 votes.
MLC UB Venkatesh tasted a huge defeat by 54,900 votes against Ravi Subramanyam in Basavanagudi. Congress’ Puttanna lost by a margin of 8,000-plus votes against former minister S Suresh Kumar.
After drubbing at the hands of KPCC president DK Shivakumar in Kanakapura, R Ashoka managed to win Padmanabha Nagar against newbie Raghunath Naidu by 55,000 votes.
BJP high-profile candidate Bhaskar Rao, former police commissioner of Bengaluru who had jumped from the Aam Aadmi Party, faced a humiliating defeat, losing by 53,000 votes from Chamarajpet against Congress candidate BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.