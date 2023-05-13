People have chosen secularism, harmony over hatred: Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: It was a festive atmosphere outside the residence of former chief minister Siddaramaiah in Mysuru, even as trends started showing a majority for the Congress. He said people have voted against the party which attempted to destroy the fabric of secularism.
Your first reaction to the Congress victory?
This is a big victory for Congress and the people of Karnataka, who were fed up with the BJP government’s attempts to destroy the fabric of secularism and spread hatred. There was a strong anti-incumbency wave, and the 40% corruption charges made people vote against it. People have chosen honesty, stability over instability and harmony over hatred, and a stable government that delivers on its promises.
Is this mandate against PM Modi, who campaigned aggressively in Karnataka?
PM Narendra Modi came to Karnataka at least 20 times and held 20 rallies. BJP did not come to power either in 2008 or 2018; there was no people’s mandate. It carried out Operation Kamala and spent a lot of money on it. The result is a mandate against Modi and Amit Shah.
In the previous election, Lingayats and Vokkaligas stayed away from Congress, but this time the scenario is different...
A good number of Vokkaligas, Lingayats and Brahmins have voted for Congress which is the only secular party in India, taking all communities and religions together.
Were you apprehensive about Operation Kamala?
I was not apprehensive, but BJP is known for such operations and can go to any extent. We believed we would get 130+.
Is this the result of guarantees and freebies announced by Congress?
Modi spoke ill about our guarantee schemes but we will implement them as soon as we take power. I have presented 13 budgets and I know the financial position of the state, while Modi doesn’t. Managing Rs 50,000-60,000 crore is not a big thing, Karnataka can afford it.