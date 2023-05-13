Split in Vokkaliga votes, Ahinda unity help grand old party 

Both CLP leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar toured all the segments here and Shivakumar also appealed to his Vokkaliga community to give him a chance to occupy the top post. The party also fielded Vokkaligas to cut into the community votes that went the JDS way in the previous election. In many seats, there was a triangular contest and BJP did well in Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chikkaballapur and Tumakuru districts. BJP’s increased vote share and its little inroads into the Vokkaliga vote base too helped Congress win many seats.