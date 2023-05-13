Split in Vokkaliga votes, Ahinda unity help grand old party 

MYSURU: Elections in the Old Mysuru region, which had turned into a battleground to take control of the Vokkaliga heartland, have been swept by Congress. The party repeated its performance of 2013 and 1999 when it fought under the leadership of then KPCC chief SM Krishna.
Congress took out the Mekedatu Yatra, Freedom March and launched its poll campaign from Kolar. It also took advantage of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharath Jodo Yatra and reached out to all Assembly segments during the Vijayasankalpa Yatra.
Both CLP leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar toured all the segments here and Shivakumar also appealed to his Vokkaliga community to give him a chance to occupy the top post. The party also fielded Vokkaligas to cut into the community votes that went the JDS way in the previous election. In many seats, there was a triangular contest and BJP did well in Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chikkaballapur and Tumakuru districts. BJP’s increased vote share and its little inroads into the Vokkaliga vote base too helped Congress win many seats.
Though the Panchajanya Yatra by JDS attracted large crowds, it did not convert into votes as its vote share dipped from 18% to 14. Congress won over right and left Dalits and also microscopic communities as the region saw a split in SC votes. BJP’s campaign focusing on the increased reservation for SC/STs, Vokkaligas and Lingayats too did not help.