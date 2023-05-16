Home States Karnataka

Bommai visits RSS office, discusses party organisation

Addressing the media later, Bommai said he had a detailed discussion with the leaders of the RSS on the poll outcome and ways to organise the party in the coming days.

HYDERABAD: Two days after BJP’s humiliating defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections, outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Bengaluru and met its leaders and discussed the poll outcome and organising the party for the future.

Addressing the media later, Bommai said he had a detailed discussion with the leaders of the RSS on the poll outcome and ways to organise the party in the coming days. Bommai also said a decision on organising the party will be taken after holding several rounds of discussions with the BJP state president (Nalin Kumar Kateel) and the high command.

When asked about the BJP legislature party meeting, Bommai said it is yet to be convened. “It will be called soon,” he said. On Sunday, Bommai stated that they will call a meeting with MLAs and also with those who lost in the polls to discuss the poll outcome. The BJP managed to win just 66 seats in the recent Assembly elections.

