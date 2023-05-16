‘Congress won, but don’t give right wingers a chance’

BENGALURU: Following the thumping victory of the Congress in the Assembly elections, leaders of various communities have advised youths not to display arrogance and allow right-wing groups to point fingers at them. “The vulnerable sections should be careful not to give any opportunity to opponents to further their agenda. We need to exercise caution, not display arrogance, not take the law into our hands, not indulge in any kind of communal activities and speech,” said Saad Belgami, state president, Jamat-E-Islami Hind, Karnataka.
He added that discriminatory laws should be removed, but this should be done legally and democratically, without hurting the sentiments of others. The chief priest of Jamia Masjid in City Market, Maqsood Imran Rashadi, said keeping in mind the 2024 elections, political parties may try to play with people’s sentiments and may provoke them to create a law and order problem.
“This is the time that one should be careful and handle the situation well,” he said. “We have to earn our living with honesty, get ourselves well educated, and never indulge in unlawful activities. Religion is purely personal and not for display. Never compare or criticize others’ faith, beliefs, and practises.”
Rev Dr Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bengaluru, said the Assembly results have sent a message of peace, harmony and unity among different communities that coexist in the state. “I urge the people of Karnataka to rally together, transcending political affiliations, and work hand in hand to build a vibrant and prosperous state. Let us respect one another’s religious beliefs, celebrate our shared values, and promote social justice and equality for all. As we move forward, let us remember that the progress of Karnataka depends on our collective efforts. Let us embrace the ideals of peace, harmony, and unity, and build a state that shines as a beacon of progress.”