‘Congress won, but don’t give right wingers a chance’

Rev Dr Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bengaluru, said the Assembly results have sent a message of peace, harmony and unity among different communities that coexist in the state. “I urge the people of Karnataka to rally together, transcending political affiliations, and work hand in hand to build a vibrant and prosperous state. Let us respect one another’s religious beliefs, celebrate our shared values, and promote social justice and equality for all. As we move forward, let us remember that the progress of Karnataka depends on our collective efforts. Let us embrace the ideals of peace, harmony, and unity, and build a state that shines as a beacon of progress.”