Heatwave warning for Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur districts

KALABURAGI: Following an alert from Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell, Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur district administrations have issued a heat wave warning for three days from Tuesday.
The warning read that temperatures in these three districts will be above 40 degrees Celsius till Friday. Extended forecasts from KSNDM and IMD predict a heat wave will prevail for 14 days till May 30 with temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius in Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur districts. During this period, mercury may soar to 42 degrees Celsius, the warning said. Kalaburagi on Tuesday was sizzling at 40 degrees Celsius.
The district administration has also issued Dos and Don’ts guidelines for the heatwave, advising people to avoid going out between noon and 3.00 pm. Renowned academician Sangeeta Katimani has urged the government to declare Kalaburagi district as a heatwave-hit district and prepare an action plan to combat the perils of heat waves.
Wet-bulb temperature
Sangeeta Kattimani has also urged the government to create awareness on Wet-bulb temperature. The adiabatic evaporation of water from the thermometer and the cooling effect is indicated by a wet-bulb thermometer, by factoring in heat and humidity level.