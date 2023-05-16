Heatwave warning for Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur districts

The warning read that temperatures in these three districts will be above 40 degrees Celsius till Friday. Extended forecasts from KSNDM and IMD predict a heat wave will prevail for 14 days till May 30 with temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius in Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur districts. During this period, mercury may soar to 42 degrees Celsius, the warning said. Kalaburagi on Tuesday was sizzling at 40 degrees Celsius.