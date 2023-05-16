‘Khuba tried to defeat me’, says Chauhan, but minister denies 

KALABURAGI: In a video that has gone viral, former minister and newly elected BJP MLA Prabhu Chauhan can be allegedly heard saying that Union Minister of State Bhagwanth Khuba tried to defeat him in the recent Assembly elections from Aurad in Bidar district.
A purported video of Chauhan blaming Khuba while speaking with media persons has gone viral. In the video, an emotional Chauhan can be heard saying that Khuba sent 300 people to Aurad to campaign against him. However, as the people of Aurad blessed him, he was elected again, Chauhan was heard saying.
Khuba, however, has denied the charges. Speaking to TNIE over the phone from Delhi, Khuba said, “If that was the case, why did he not air his grievances during the campaign?” He said he strived for BJP’s victory not just in Bidar but across the state. “BJP’s tally doubled in Bidar — from 2 in 2018 to 4 in 2023,” he said.