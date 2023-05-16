To migrate or not: Gadag labourers now in a dilemma
GADAG: Migrant workers from Gadag are waiting for the new Congress government’s announcement on the implementation of its five guarantees to decide on whether to return to Bengaluru, Goa and other states for work or stay back in their respective villages.
Gadag is home to several tandas and hundreds of people from each tanda go to other cities in Karnataka and other states in search of employment. They came to Gadag to vote in the May 10 Assembly elections. Many migrants have now decided to stay back in Gadag if the new Congress government fulfils all the promises made in its manifesto.
“If we have daily MGNREGA work, we will get a steady income. Along with that, the government will give Rs 2,000 to each household. We don’t have to pay for electricity and they have promised free bus travel and free ration. If we get all these facilities, there is no need to travel to other cities and states in search of employment,” a labourer from Gadag told The New Indian Express.
But some migrants feel that these promises could be mere poll gimmicks and the government will set some conditions to get the freebies. As a result, some of the workers have returned to their respective workplaces. Local leaders, however, have asked the remaining migrants to wait for a while.
Lalappa Rathod from Lakshmeshwar said, “If we get all facilities in our cities or villages or tandas, why will we go elsewhere? If we get a daily job, free food, no electricity bill and Rs 2,000 per month, we will lead a happy life here. We are waiting for the announcement and if they start giving statements like those who have mobile phones are not eligible for the guarantees, we will go back to Goa.”
A district official said they are trying to stop migration by giving more job cards to the residents under MGNREGA. “We cannot say what the new government will give, but if they give, we will create awareness and provide the same to all,” the official added.