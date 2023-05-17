ASI stopped from building compound wall at Hampi

HOSAPETE: Work on a compound wall around Badavi Linga Temple at Hampi that was taken up 10 days ago was stopped on Monday following stiff opposition from locals.
The Archaeological Survey of India and the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) have taken up work on the compound wall. The locals launched a protest after noticing the digging work around the temple. They said the work on the compound wall is unscientific and would affect the natural beauty of the monuments at Hampi.
Recently, UNESCO instructed ASI officials to submit a report on illegal constructions at Hampi, a cylinder blast near Virupaksha temple. Raghavendra Bhat, a resident of Hampi, said guidelines of UNESCO to protect heritage sites and monuments have been violated several times. Officials of ASI and HWHAMA have not taken steps to stop unscientific constructions such as an open museum, hotels, and homestays on Ugra Narasimha Swamy temple premises, he alleged.