BBMP elections: Ex-corporators to lobby with new government for polls 

He also appealed to the chief secretary not to take any financial decision on BBMP matters. Meanwhile, former corporator N Shivaraju appealed to Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath to extend the 5 percent rebate on Property Tax. He said many officials were pressed into election duty which created problems for tax prayers due to the non-availability of staff. The BBMP had come out with 5 percent rebate till April end and now wants the same extent for one more month.