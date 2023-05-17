Bouquets & garlands from MLA’s house put to best use

NB Maithreyi, instructor, at Green Skill Training Centre, said that the centre usually gets around 10-15 kg of used flowers from temples and other places a day. Psychiatric patients residing on Nimhan's campus and those who come for treatment during the day are asked to separate the flowers. The segregated flowers are then dried and powdered to make organic colour for Holi and to draw rangolis. The flowers are also used to make art kits for children.