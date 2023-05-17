Dakshina Kannada SP orders probe into alleged police brutality 

SP Vikram Amathe did not elaborate on the alleged police high-handedness but only said that an internal inquiry has been ordered. Puttur Town police on Monday and Tuesday had arrested a total of 9 persons - Abhi alias Avinash, Shivaram, Chaitresh, Ishwar, Nishanth, Deekshith, Guruprasad, Vishwanath and Madhava, all residents of Narimogru in Puttur in connection with the case. The poster with the footwear garland was found near Puttur bus stand and the perpetrators had blamed Kateel and Gowda for the BJP’s defeat in the recent Assembly polls.