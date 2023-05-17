Despite big pre-poll promises, JD(S) fails to garner Muslim vote

Former PM H D Deve Gowda was lauded for introducing 4 percent reservation for Muslims and even managed to bring in long-time associate C M Ibrahim as state unit president. He had even said that the reservation — which the BJP government had scrapped— would be restored. Kumaraswamy, who had attacked the RSS in the run-up to elections, and was vocal against the hijab and azaan rows, had hoped his party would benefit from the Vokkaliga-Muslim combination, which could tilt the scales in more than 60 seats, especially in Old Mysuru region.