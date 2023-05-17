Despite big pre-poll promises, JD(S) fails to garner Muslim vote

MYSURU: The Janata Dal (S), which went overboard to win over the Muslim population and cash in on the Vokkaliga-Muslim combination, has found that it did not work in its favour, with the minority community rallying solidly behind the Congress.
The results of the Karnataka assembly election have shown that none of the 23 Muslim candidates fielded by the JDS could win, whereas nine of the 15 Muslims fielded by the Congress won, clearly indicating that Muslims stood like a rock behind the Congress, as did Dalits.
Former PM H D Deve Gowda was lauded for introducing 4 percent reservation for Muslims and even managed to bring in long-time associate C M Ibrahim as state unit president. He had even said that the reservation — which the BJP government had scrapped— would be restored. Kumaraswamy, who had attacked the RSS in the run-up to elections, and was vocal against the hijab and azaan rows, had hoped his party would benefit from the Vokkaliga-Muslim combination, which could tilt the scales in more than 60 seats, especially in Old Mysuru region.
However, places like Kolar, Chintamani, Ramanagara, Maddur, Narasimharaja, Hubballi and Hyderabad-Karnataka region, with a considerable Muslim population, had raised the hopes of the JDS. Ibrahim had toured extensively and even announced that Muslims would follow their party as they are against the Congress’s soft Hindutva.
The defeat of JDS State Youth president Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Ramanagara by INC candidate H A Iqbal Hussain, not only stunned the party rank and file but sent a clear message that Muslims had rejected the JDS, and Ibrahim had made no impact on the community.
Allegations against Congress did not go down well with the minorities either, as they saw BJP as the larger enemy and wanted to bring down the government. The suspicion that JDS may join hands with the BJP, as it had in the past in case of a hung assembly, made many vote for the Congress. This shift hit the JDS vote bank hard. It is also evident with candidates of SDPI, Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM and BSP fighting in 133 seats but failing to do well.
The Congress’ victory margin also shows that Muslims and Dalits, upset with scholarships being held up and backlog posts not being filled, had en masse supported Congress.