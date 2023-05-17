Direct count of elephants done on first day of census

“In the last census in 2017, over 6,000 elephants were counted. Since a calf is born every two years and cases of conflict have reduced and there has been no poaching, we hope that the count will increase. We also hope for a higher count in Kali Tiger Reserve, despite the connectivity to other forests in Anshi and Dandeli being broken because of the construction of dams. We expect the count to go up to at least 60 from 40, apart from spillover elephants to Goa and Maharashtra,” the official added.