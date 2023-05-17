Festivities break out at Siddaramaiah's village 

MYSURU: Even as the impasse over who will be the next chief minister of Karnataka continues, residents of Siddaramanahundi the native village of one of the frontrunners Siddaramaiah started celebrations on Wednesday when a section of Congress leaders and media reported that the Varuna MLA’s name was finalised for the top post.
The entire village wore a festive atmosphere when it was reported that Siddaramaiah would take oath on Thursday afternoon. Residents performed milk abhisheka to huge cutouts of Siddaramaiah that
were erected across the village.
The celebrations, however, came to a temporary halt when AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala clarified that no decision was taken. But expressing confidence that Siddaramaiah will become the new CM, the residents continued to celebrate. Meanwhile, photos of Siddaramaiah’s grandson Davan Rakesh were seen at multiple places with a tagline reading Mundina Adhipathi (future leader).