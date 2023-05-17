Land acquisition delay puts Bengaluru's Jyotipura Metro station in limbo

BENGALURU: Jyotipura Metro station, which dots the much-awaited KR Puram to Baiyappanahalli stretch and is racing to meet its launch deadline, faces hurdles in acquiring 331 sqm of land. Not only is this hampering the completion of the elevation work and architectural finishes of the station, but it is also preventing the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) from widening the road, which is part of the project.
While some of the interior work in the station is done, work on its exterior is far from complete as it has to be done in the busy Tin Factory Junction on the K R Puram-Jyotipura Road. “If we do not get the required space to carry out scaffolding and other works to complete the exteriors, then we may have to block this busy road to do it and divert the traffic. We are looking at other options too,” said a senior official.
M S Channappa Goudar, general manager, of land acquisition, BMRCL, told TNIE, “BMRCL requires 68.76 sqm of land from an HP petrol station and 262.28 sqm of land from the Royal Heritage Apartment, both in the vicinity of Jyotipura. While the petrol station is ready to part with its land, the person to whom compensation has to be paid has become a matter of dispute. In the case of the apartment, they have taken the matter to court and obtained a stay against acquiring their land.”
The owner of the pump has passed away and the khatha is in his name. A board member of the Royal Heritage Apartments Owners Association told TNIE, “The land owner handed over the property to us 25 years ago. There are 105 flats with nearly 500 residents. We have taken a stay 2.5 years ago on acquiring our property. Another option is that BMRCL has orally assured alternative land to us in exchange near our apartment recently. If that land is handed over to the association representing flat owners, then we are ready to hand over our property,” he said.