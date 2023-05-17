Modi first PM to visit Hiroshima after Pokhran test

Pokhran-I, also known as Operation Smiling Buddha, was the first successful nuclear test carried out by India on May 18, 1974, under the leadership of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The test, named after Pokhran village, Rajasthan, outside of which the Indian Nuclear Test Site is situated, was conducted on Buddha Jayanti, and received its name from the civilian scientists working on the device. Formally called a Peaceful Nuclear Explosive (PNE), it was developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).