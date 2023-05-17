Will resume eviction drive on raja kaluve in Mahadevapura Zone: BBMP Chief Commissioner

“The eviction drive is likely to start Monday,” Malathi added. Although the BBMP has stated that it will resume its eviction drive, residents and activists are not sure of it. “The BBMP has identified encroachments near Varthur and Bellandur lakes, but it did not touch them,” said Jagadish Reddy from Varthur Rising. The BBMP has not changed its approach with regard to the clearance of encroachments on stormwater drains, said AAP leader Ashok Mruthyunjaya.