Wistron’s Kolar staff protest for salary hike

KOLAR: Hundreds of employees of Wistron, a leading iPhone maker, staged a protest in front of the company’s office in Kolar on Wednesday demanding that their salaries be increased at the earliest.
Sources told The New Indian Express that the employees withdrew their protest “for the time being” as the management promised them that it will hold a meeting during the first week of June to discuss their demands.
An employee said that there are nearly 1,500 employees on roll, who have been working for almost four years and their salaries have not been increased.
Following a representation, the management increased their salaries. But the employees were not happy with the “meagre” hike. They appealed to the management again on May 5 to give them a good hike. The management representatives assured them that they will hold a meeting on May 17. But when the employees saw policemen deployed on the factory premises on Wednesday, they staged a protest demanding that their salaries be increased, he said.
He said if the management did not hold the meeting in the first week of June as promised, the employees would go on strike. When contacted, Wistron management representatives said, “We are not authorised to speak on the matter.” In December 2020, a group of workers reportedly damaged computers, furniture, and other office equipment of the company during a protest.