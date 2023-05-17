With Congress in power, fate of NEP in balance in Karnataka

Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) vice-chairman Col (prof) Y S Siddegowda said it remains to be seen what will happen with the implementation of NEP. “Currently, NEP is being implemented phase wise and the syllabus is ready for the coming academic year. The implementation may see changes after the concerned minister and ministry are formed, which is yet to be seen. Since education is on the concurrent list, it will be considered both by the central and state governments. So, currently, even we aren’t sure about what will happen with regards to the implementation,” he said.