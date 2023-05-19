BDA project ready in Hunnigere, sale in two months

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The housing project of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) at Hunnigere village, between Tumukuru Road and Magadi Road, in Dasanapura Hobli, has finally been completed. It will be open for sale within 1.5 to 2 months, said a senior BDA official.

In all, 642 residential units will be up for sale with unique features like an electric vehicle charging facility at every parking spot in the villas, 27 parks, two restaurants and a recreation centre on its premises.

BDA villas and flats will be opened for sale shortly after taking consent from the new government, the official added. Commissioner G Kumar Naik on Thursday visited the spot to inspect the work, said an official release.

An official release said 170 4BHK villas, 152 3BHK villas and 320 1BHK flats will be available for sale. A senior BDA official told The New Indian Express that the 4BHK houses will cost Rs 1.1 crore, 3BHK will be Rs 75 lakh and 1BHK flats Rs 13.5 lakh.

An official said, “These are approximate rates. They do not include taxes and other charges.” The special features of the project are dual pipeline system.

The project will be enclosed within a 2.1-metre compound wall with a dedicated gate provided for each block, the release added.

