BMTC 'free bus pass'  lapses, workers struggle to travel in Bengaluru

Purushothaman S is a resident of the Chalawadipalya ward and is working as a plumber. He is a daily wager and has to travel to different places from where he gets gigs. “I have been using this free BMTC pass since August 2020 after we got ourselves registered through the labour department. However, when I went to renew the pass that expired in March, officials at BMTC said they are no more issuing free passes for labourers.”