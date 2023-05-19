Cabinet formation in Karnataka next big challenge before AICC

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After overcoming the major hurdle in finalising the CM’s post, All India Congress Committee (AICC) may now have to face another big challenge — cabinet formation and allotment of portfolios.

With the Congress high command making it clear that there will be only one deputy CM, some seniors, who were aspiring for the post, have expressed their displeasure over the decision. Although Congress has won a clear mandate, it can induct not more than 34 ministers into the cabinet.

The major challenge before the AICC is to induct MLAs from Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar camps and maintain a healthy balance. Many senior MLAs, who served as DCM, Home, Revenue and other prominent portfolios earlier, may not settle for smaller portfolios.

During his press meet, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said there will be only one DCM in the cabinet and it will be given to Shivakumar. Within minutes, former DCM Dr Parameshwara said they (AICC) should make him DCM. “I will not protest, but they should recognise my contribution to the party. Many leaders have struggled for the party’s overwhelming victory in the state. They can’t say there will be only one DCM,” he added.

A senior Congress leader said that it is a big challenge for the high command. “They have to give proper representations to all regions, castes and consider other aspects as well. They should not stick to their decision of having only one DCM. It will send a wrong message,” the leader added.

In Bengaluru, there are many senior leaders, including Ramalinga Reddy, KJ George, Dinesh Gundurao, Krishna Byregowda and M Krishnappa, who are keen on plum portfolios. “Congress has not done well in Bengaluru. Ahead of the BBMP elections, we need strong leaders in the Cabinet to come back to power in

the Palike,” sources said.

When contacted, former minister Ramalinga Reddy said people have reposed faith in Congress. “We will ensure a solid cabinet with experienced hands and also freshers. We will balance caste and other factors and give good governance,” he added.

