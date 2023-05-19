DK Shivakumar emerges Congress’s Vokkaliga strongman

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of serious cases, including that of an alleged money-laundering, and time in Tihar jail is enough to break anyone’s spirit, if not put an end to their political ambitions. But that was not the case with KPCC president DK Shivakumar. He seemed to have emerged stronger and more resolute.

Known for his loyalty to Congress and dynamic approach, Shivakumar has come a long way from being a member of the party’s student wing to becoming a Deputy CM (He will take oath on Saturday). From being the party’s trouble-shooter, he emerged as its Vokkaliga strongman. All that notwithstanding many serious allegations against him and cases that are currently being investigated by the Central agencies.

Although, in the CM race, he lost to his senior party colleague Siddaramaiah, not even his detractors within Congress question his contribution to resurrecting the party that was at its nadir after the crushing defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It looked as if the party had forgotten how to win elections. After taking over as KPCC chief in 2020, his first task was to boost the morale of the party cadre and leaders and to stop its losing streak. He did that and much more to resurrect Congress that swept the 2023 Assembly polls.

Shivakumar, 62, has been a loyal Congressmen from his student days. He was a member of the National Students Union of India and Youth Congress. His alleged association with questionable elements during his student days is often raised by the Opposition.

He forayed into electoral politics by contesting the Assembly election in 1985 from Satanur against Janata Dal leader HD Deve Gowda and managed to give a good fight. In 1987, he was elected as a member of Bengaluru Rural Zilla Panchayat from Satanur. In 1989, he won the Assembly polls from Satanur and was made a minister of state in the S Bangarappa government in 1991. In 1994, he was denied a ticket but won as a rebel candidate.

As he continued his winning streak, he got a big break in the SM Krishna government after Congress came to power in 1999. He handled Cooperation and Urban Development portfolios and also was the chairman of the State Planning Board.

Interestingly, after Congress returned to power in 2013, initially he was not inducted into the Siddaramaiah government citing allegations against him. After seven months, he was made a minister and given the Energy portfolio. He was again made a minister in the JDS-Congress coalition government that collapsed after several Congress and JDS MLAs left the party to join BJP. Images of Shivakumar protesting standing in rain outside the Mumbai hotel where the MLAs were lodged had hit the headlines.

Those close to Shivakumar say he had to pay a heavy price after he took care of Congress MLAs from Gujarat during the Rajya Sabha polls in 2017. While those MLAs were at a private resort, the resort as well as his house were raided by Central agencies. Many cases, including that of money laundering, were registered against him. In September 2018 he was arrested and sent to Tihar and was released in October. Congress had termed them as politically motivated cases. After returning from jail, he was made KPCC chief. Shivakumar is also a successful entrepreneur. His declared assets are worth Rs 1,400 crore.

Know your DYCM

Education: MA in Political Science

Experience: Worked as KPCC working president and handled many portfolios

Strengths: Known for his organisational skills

