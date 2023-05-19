Home States Karnataka

IISc heads India’s 1st International Telecommunication Union SG-9 meeting

Published: 19th May 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2023 08:05 AM

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), along with the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) and the Department of Telecommunications, headed the meeting of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) study group.

The meeting of the ITU Study Group 9 (SG-9) took place at IISc from May 9-18, focusing on ‘Broadband Cable and Television/Audiovisual content transmission and integrated broadband cable networks’. ITU is the oldest UN agency that aids countries in ensuring international connectivity through communication networks.

It is responsible for allocating satellite orbits and the worldwide radio spectrum. They also develop standards for the interconnection of networks and other technologies, as well as providing access to Information and Communications Technologies to underserved communities. The meeting was attended by delegates from over 21 countries.

