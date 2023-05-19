Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar played his cards shrewdly, got best deal

If not for AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in the decision-making post, it would have been difficult for Shivakumar to drag the CM issue for four days after results were out on May 13.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
BENGALURU:  Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar is said to have settled for the deputy chief minister’s post in the new government only after scooping up the biggest and creamiest share of the pie. 

The rotational chief minister formula that the party high command worked out will give Shivakumar the top post after Siddaramaiah’s tenure of two-and-half years ends, and is a big gain. Shivakumar is likely to get two plum portfolios — water resources and energy — besides having his say in the appointment of 20 cabinet ministers. Chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah will get to pick 13 ministers, according to sources.

If not for AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in the decision-making post, it would have been difficult for Shivakumar to drag the CM issue for four days after results were out on May 13. He bought time to make his case stronger, and even pushed Kharge’s name for the chief minister’s post to gain advantage. Even the high command had not expected him to jockey so hard for the top post, say political pundits. 

Among the minorities, Shivakumar has already chosen senior leaders U T Khader and Tanveer Sait for the ministry, and insisted that Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan be kept out of the cabinet, a source told The New Indian Express. It would be interesting to see how Zameer, a staunch Siddaramaiah loyalist, will cope up with such a decision. It is said that Shivakumar is opposed to Zameer’s style of raising certain issues. 

He has also managed to avoid the creation of any more deputy CM posts, in a shrewd move to check more power centres which could threaten his position. This queers the pitch for Dr G Parameshwara, who had thrown his hat in the ring for the CM’s post under Dalit quota, and believed he would at least get a DyCM post. “As Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were battling for the CM’s post, I did not want to lobby as it would have added to the confusion,” Parameshwara told reporters.  Shivakumar will also helm the party as KPCC president, which is crucial ahead of many upcoming elections, including BBMP and ZP/TP, and more importantly, the 2024 LS polls.

