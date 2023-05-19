Karnataka MLA asks Chickpet masjids not to return KGF Babu’s cheque after poll loss

Mohammed Yacoob By

BENGALURU: Days after Yousuf Sharieff aka Chikkad KGF Babu, who had unsuccessfully contested as an independent from Chickpet in the city, asking 64 masjids in the constituency to return his cheques for Rs 17.30 crore, newly-elected MLA Uday Garudachar has asked masjid committees not to return them.

Garudachar said the committees should present the cheques in their respective banks. If the cheques bounced, the committees should file cheating cases against Babu. “I will stand by the committees in this regard,” he added.

“Donations given to temples, masjids, churches and other religious places cannot be asked to return. In Chickpet, Babu had given cheques to 64 masjids before the Assembly elections. After his defeat, he has reportedly asked the masjids to return the cheques. There is no need to return them,” Garudachar said.

President of Athiq Masjid committee Khuddus Sab said Babu gave posted dated cheques for Rs 25 lakh and more to the masjids. The date for withdrawal was after May 16. “We held talks with Babu over phone and there will be a meeting of all masjid committees on Saturday. A decision will be taken at the meeting,” Khuddus said.

On Sunday, Babu reportedly published an advertisement in a local Urdu daily stating that he got a ‘fatwa’ from a local maulvi that donations, especially money from politicians, should not be spent on the development of masjids and other welfare activities. Hence, the masjids should return his posted-dated cheques.

