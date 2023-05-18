KEA releases instructions ahead of Karnataka Common Entrance Test

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) released instructions for candidates attempting the test.
KCET will be conducted across the state on May 20 and 21, with as many as 2.6 lakh candidates attempting the examination. According to the instructions given by KEA, the candidates will need to download their admission tickets on the website prior to the test and carry valid photo ID proof. KEA has stated that valid photo ID proof can also include college IDs, II PU examination hall tickets and even bus passes.
The KEA has also listed several items not to be taken, including jewellery, head coverings, electronic equipment, bluetooth devices and white fluid. “The candidates found in possession of any of these items in the examination hall will be treated as unfair means and his/her result will not be declared.
Any candidate who writes/shades anything other than the required entries on the OMR answer sheet or use of abusive language or employ any other unfair means, such as change of marking answers by scratching or using white fluid, such candidates are liable for disqualification,” KEA stated.
KEA also stated that the question papers will be printed both in English and Kannada. In the event of discrepancies, the English version of the question paper and answers will be taken as the final version.
CHECKLIST
Download admission ticket from KEA website Make note of schedule and appear at allotted time Can carry not more than three blue or black ballpoint pens Should write name in capital letters, along with CET number, and sign at the bottom of the OMR sheet In case of damaged booklet, get it replaced by invigilator Can wear half-sleeve dresses Carry valid photo ID proof
WHAT NOT TO BRING
Electronic equipment, gadgets, pagers, mobile phones and bluetooth or wireless devices White fluid Calculators, scraps of paper, books and notes Wristwatches Jewellery