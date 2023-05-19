Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy

Preetha Nair and Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Ending days of suspense, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and the Congress high command in New Delhi finally decided to name veteran leader Siddaramaiah as new Chief Minister of Karnataka in the wee hours of Thursday.

Officially announcing the decision later in the morning, AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said the party had chosen Siddaramaiah as CM while DK Shivakumar will take charge as the sole Deputy Chief Minister in the new government. Shivakumar will continue as KPCC president until after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A consensus was reached on rotating the CM’s term between the two leaders. But the party refrained from making it public, sources said. As per this, Siddaramaiah will hold the CM’s post in the first two-and-a-half years and Shivakumar for the remaining two-and-a-half years of the five-year term.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Sri Kanteerava Stadium at 12.30 pm on May 20. A group of ministers will be sworn in along with the CM and Dy CM.Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar returned to Bengaluru on Thursday evening after hectic parleys in Delhi since May 15.

Shivakumar moved a resolution proposing Siddaramaiah’s name as CLP leader at a meeting at Indira Gandhi Bhavan on the premises of KPCC office later in the evening. All 135 Congress MLAs, besides MLCs and MPs, seconded it, and the resolution was passed.

Siddaramaiah thanked all legislators for reposing faith in him and promised to meet their expectations. He assured that there were no doubts on the implementation of the five guarantees the party had promised to the people of Karnataka in the run-up to the May 10 Assembly polls.

After the resolution was passed, a 20-member delegation led by Siddaramaiah met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form government. The governor invited Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to take oath along with the to-be-ministers on Saturday.

Former Maharashtra CM and AICC observer Sushil Kumar Shinde appreciated Shivakumar for his ‘sacrifice’ and wished that the party would reward him with a bigger post in future, sources informed TNIE. Venugopal, said they reached a consensus on Siddaramaiah to be chosen as CM after multiple meetings and deliberations involving MLAs, senior leaders, and the top leadership.

“We were trying to reach a consensus over the last 2-3 days. Siddaramaiah is an able administrator. He has tirelessly worked for the party and contributed immensely to its victory. Shivakumar is a dynamic organiser. They make a terrific combination as CLP leader and KPCC chief, respectively,” he said.

Only power sharing is to serve the people of K’taka, says Venugopal

According to sources, after playing hardball in the last few days, Shivakumar settled for the post of Deputy Chief Minister after a last-minute intervention of senior leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday evening. “It is for the larger interest of the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. We have a commitment to the people of Karnataka,” Shivakumar told the media after the announcement.

When asked about the power-sharing formula, Venugopal chose to skirt the question. “The only power sharing is to serve the people of the state,” he said. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were camping in the

capital after the party registered an emphatic victory in the Assembly elections, winning 135 of 224 seats. Though both leaders held a series of meetings with the party’s top brass, including Rahul Gandhi and Kharge, a consensus remained elusive. Though the majority of newly elected MLAs have supported Siddaramaiah for the top post, Shivakumar wasn’t willing to budge from his claim for CM’s post.

Congress maintained that it adhered to three principles — consensus, unanimity, and unity — to reach a ‘solution acceptable to everyone’. “Congress president held a series of discussions with senior leaders and one-to-one meetings with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. We were all part of that discussion. We took opinions from Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, and other senior leaders,” the leader said.The three observers, deputed by the Congress chief, held meetings with all the MLAs, and submitted a report to the Congress chief on May 15,” Venugopal said.

Cabinet: Siddu, DKS for Delhi today

CM-designate Siddaramaiah and DCM-designate DK Shivakumar will leave for New Delhi on Friday. They will meet the Congress high command and hold discussions on cabinet formation. The high command is likely to give its clearance for about 28 MLAs to be inducted into the cabinet, according to sources.

