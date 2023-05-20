Demonstration of opposition unity as Siddaramiah sworn in as Karnataka CM

By PTI

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the second time.

With several chief ministers and political leaders of the country taking part in the ceremony, the event became a demonstration of unity amongst opposition parties against the BJP.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Sayeed, CPM leader Sitaram Yechury and others took part in the event besides the CMs of Congress-ruled states. Actor and politician Kamal Hassan attended the ceremony.

As soon as Siddaramaiah arrived on the stage, DK Shivakumar joined hands in a show of camaraderie. Later, AICC president Mallikrajun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined hands with the pair expressing solidarity.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Rahul Gandhi, Kharge and Siddaramaiah announced that the five guarantees promised by the Congress party will be implemented in the first cabinet meeting scheduled in a few hours.

State Congress president DK Shivakumar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister while eight MLAs were sworn in as ministers.

MLAs Dr G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan were sworn in as ministers.

Over one lakh people witnessed the event that was held at Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

