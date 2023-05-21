A display of opposition unity in Karnataka

Chetan MG By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress party used the swearing-in ceremony here on Saturday as a platform to display the unity of non-BJP parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It had extended invitations to leaders of various regional and national parties. Over a dozen leaders of those parties attended the ceremony.

Prominent among them were Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar DyCM Tejaswi Yadav, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, president of National Congress Party Sharad Pawar, former Jammu & Kashmir CM and president of National Conference Farooq Abdullah, president of JKPDP Mehbooba Mufti and secretary-general of CPI(M) Sitaram Yechury.

Besides, CMs of Congress-ruled states Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Bhupesh Baghel (Chattisgarh) and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh), and Kerala MPs Abdussamad Samadani and NK Premachandran, and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan were also present.

At the end of the event, they all raised their hands with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to send out a strong message to the BJP that Opposition parties are united against it. Addressing reporters later, Yechury said the leaders of non-BJP parties expressed their commitment to defending the Constitution and democracy.

