Home States Karnataka

A display of opposition unity in Karnataka

The Congress party used the swearing-in ceremony here on Saturday as a platform to display the unity of non-BJP parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 21st May 2023 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2023 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

opposition unity in Karnataka

Opposition unity in Karnataka (Photo |Twitter)

By Chetan MG
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress party used the swearing-in ceremony here on Saturday as a platform to display the unity of non-BJP parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It had extended invitations to leaders of various regional and national parties. Over a dozen leaders of those parties attended the ceremony.

Prominent among them were Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar DyCM Tejaswi Yadav, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren,  president of National Congress Party Sharad Pawar, former Jammu & Kashmir CM and president of National Conference Farooq Abdullah, president of JKPDP Mehbooba Mufti and secretary-general of CPI(M) Sitaram Yechury.

Besides, CMs of Congress-ruled states Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Bhupesh Baghel (Chattisgarh) and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh), and Kerala MPs Abdussamad Samadani and NK Premachandran, and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan were also present.

At the end of the event, they all raised their hands with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to send out a strong message to the BJP that Opposition parties are united against it. Addressing reporters later, Yechury said the leaders of non-BJP parties expressed their commitment to defending the Constitution and democracy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress party opposition unity
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp