All roads lead to Kanteerava Stadium 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sree Kanteerava Stadium was a beehive of activity on Saturday as thousands of Congress workers thronged the venue to witness Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar taking oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively.

Workers from various parts of the state arrived at the stadium right in the morning, brandishing their invitations. Some, who had not gotten their tri-colour Congress shawls, purchased them from vendors outside the stadium.

From woollen blankets and shawls that hold significance to the Kuruba community, to which Siddaramaiah belongs to, to T-shirts printed with Siddaramaiah’s photo, face masks of different leaders and many items relating to the party were sold outside the stadium by vendors. While hundreds of Congress workers painted their faces with the tri-colour, one worker, Benne Vijay Simha from Harihara taluk, Davangere, painted one side of his cheek with Siddaramaiah’s name and the other side with Shivakumar’s.

Traffic police worked hard to keep movement of vehicles, but it was thrown out of gear in areas around the stadium like SP Road, Corporation Circle, Vittal Mallya Road, Kasturba Road, MG Road, Sampangiramnagar, JC Road and KG Road among others.

Many workers chose to witness the event on LCD screens installed around the stadium. The workers cheered as Congress leaders entered the stadium, waving the tri-colour flag. However, as soon as the swearing-in was over, the workers rushed to get their hands on the free buttermilk and lassi.

Waste litters heart of B’luru

After the swearing-in ceremony, the scene around Vittal Mallya and Kasturaba roads and surroundings areas resembled a garbage dump with flexes and plastic waste littering all around. According to senior Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials, pourakarmikas have been deployed to clear the plastic waste. “We know that waste will be littered around the streets after the event and hence extra pourakarmikas were deployed. By Sunday, ahead of the TCS 10K walkathon, all streets will be kept clean,” said the official. The official, however, maintained that BBMP staff will not be pressed inside Kanteerava Stadium as it is the responsibility of the organisors to clean the waste there. Rohit Gangadhar, in-charge of Shree Kanteerva Stadium Management Committee, said they were prepared for the challenge and have now deployed additional staff from the department. – Mohammed Yacoob

