As strong as before, Muniyappa gets a ‘re-berth’

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Former Union minister and Lok Sabha member for almost three decades, KH Muniyappa, again proved that he is a significant member in Congress after he was sworn-in as a minister in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

Amid intense lobbying, the decision to induct the 75-year-old prominent Dalit leader was taken after former Congress president Sonia Gandhi insisted that he should be rewarded for his loyalty, sources said.

Muniyappa’s name was second in the list of ministers in the letter from AICC general secretary KC Venugopal. But members of his community -- SC (left), had demanded a deputy CM’s post for him as six SC (left) MLAs have been elected to the Assembly, including his daughter Roopakala M Sashidhar. A delegation of community leaders had even gone to New Delhi to persuade the Congress high command to

give Muniyappa the DyCM post, but failed.

After intense deliberations on the selection of CM and deputy CM, Venugopal had clarified that there will be only one deputy CM. Muniyappa has an enviable record of winning seven Lok Sabha polls consecutively. But when he lost in the 2019, many predicted that this would be the end of his career. Rearing to come back, he picked the Devanahalli Assembly segment and emerged victorious.

