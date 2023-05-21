Home States Karnataka

Cabinet cast: Problem of plenty for Congress

Published: 21st May 2023 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2023 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU:  With the swearing-in of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and eight cabinet ministers, Congress now faces another uphill task of deciding on the rest of the cabinet members. It is a problem of plenty for Congress as over 50 senior MLAs and former ministers have won more than four times. They are all aspirants for the rest of the 24 cabinet berths.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, the two power centres in the government, will now try to fill the posts with their trusted lieutenants. On the other hand, seniors, who are outside the two camps, are waiting for the orders of the high command and Kharge, hoping that they will find a place. Legislators from backward classes have already expressed their displeasure over not being inducted into the ministry.

The high command and Siddaramaiah are also apprehensive that BJP could take advantage of simmering discontent over the selection of ministers. No one from the Mysuru region was inducted on the first day, but Siddaramaiah is said to have told some of his close associates that the cabinet will be expanded within a week. Sources said that Siddaramaiah will be in New Delhi on Thursday for a final discussion on inducting other ministers.

