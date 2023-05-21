Disease amid native pigs leaves Korama families in lurch 

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Families of the Korama SC community are in deep crisis as their only source of livelihood has been lost after ‘Ankamali’, an endangered indigenous breed of pigs they rear, started dying from a disease recently in Ramanagara district.

“I have not seen such a disaster in my life, not even a piglet remains to rear the pigs again,” says a 41-year-old man from Channapatna village, adding that it will impact the price of pork in the coming days.

On the plight facing his community in places like Govindegowdana Doddi, Kodamballi, Byrapatna, and Brahmanipura in Channapatna taluk, he said that rearing pigs is their traditional occupation.

“As there were strong objections to leaving the pigs in open fields, we used to collect leftovers from hostels, hotels and marriage halls in the nearby town to feed the pigs, kept in a shed. After the outbreak of the disease, not a single piglet remains,” he added.

A woman from the community said they had tried to vaccinate the pigs but there is no vaccine available. This apart, there is a stigma in administering the injection to the pigs, as some vets don’t do it. Even if the injection is available, they suggest the dose and ask us to administer it ourselves, she added.

“Rearing pigs domestically is now a challenge as local bodies do not allow us to leave them in towns for grazing. So we have to rear them in sheds where we live. Now our sheds are deserted. The state government has to give compensation,” said another person from the community.

An official from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, who wished to remain anonymous, said there are 7,000 Ankamali breed pigs which are vaccinated to protect them from Classical Swine Fever. “Out of 31 districts, Ramanagara district is in first place in Karnataka Development Programme, from 28th, through our efforts. As the death of pigs reared by the community has not come to our notice till date, we cannot pinpoint the exact reason,” he said, adding that no one had approached them, probably due to ignorance.

Denying the allegations, the official said they used to administer the injection, but due to lack of restraint, vets fear that they will be injured. The department is also short-staffed with only 210 working as against the sanctioned strength of 479, which is why it is difficult to take care of them, he added.

No compensation

Asked if any compensation is available to such families, an official said no compensation will be given for the death of pigs. Besides, the Karnataka Sheep and Wool Development Corporation has been instructed to stop receiving applications under ‘Anugraha’ scheme to award compensation for the death of sheep and goats due to accidents till further orders, as the state government did not announce the grants in the 2023-24 budget for continuing this programme.

