Glitz & grand: Old party’s new beginning

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After five years, Congress is back firmly holding the reins of Karnataka’s governance without worries of haggling over coalitions with other parties as Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, along with eight cabinet-ranked ministers on Saturday.

This is the second time that Siddaramaiah was sworn in as CM after 2013 when he completed a full five-year term as CM in 2018, on record to be only the third CM to do so after S Nijalingappa (1962-68) and D Devaraj Urs (1972-77).

Immediately after the ceremony, Siddaramaiah held the new Congress government’s first cabinet meeting wherein the implementation of five guarantees announced by the party high command during the poll campaign were approved.

The five guarantees are ‘Gruha Jyothi’ (provision of 200 units of electricity free to every household); ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ (Rs 2,000 to every woman head of a family); ‘Anna Bhagya’ (10 kg of foodgrains to every member of BPL families per month; ‘Yuva Nidhi’ (Rs 3,000 to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma-holders for two years in the age-group of 18-25); and ‘Shakti’ (free travel in state corporation buses for women across Karnataka). The party high command had promised that the guarantees would be approved for implementation in the very first cabinet meeting if voted to power.

At 12.40 pm, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot commenced administering the oath to the CM, DyCM and eight ministers — Dr G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.

The portfolios for the new ministers, however, would be allotted soon, besides at least 20 more MLAs will be inducted as ministers next week, after which three more will be added to constitute a 33-member-strong Council of Ministers under Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are likely to visit the party high command in New Delhi again on or after Wednesday, according to sources. The Delhi visit is expected to work out the tricky modalities of choosing the MLAs for the remaining 23 ministerial berths, excluding the Speaker’s post.

The event was attended by senior Congress leaders, including former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and AICC president M Mallikarjun Kharge. Hogging the limelight apart from leaders on the dais were actors Kamal Hasan, Shivarajkumar, Duniya Vijay and Ramya. Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra and grandson Dhavan Rakesh were present.

Kharge slams PM’s D2k rollback

Bengaluru: All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday over the latter’s decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes from circulation by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Hitting out at Modi, he said, “Modi is engaged in making peoples’ lives miserable.”



