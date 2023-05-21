Hawkers cash in on Siddaramaiah, do good business around Kanteerava Stadium in Karnataka

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a day of good business for dozens of hawkers who were quick to set up carts around Kanteerava Stadium. A few smart salesmen cashed in on the mood and sold trinkets and memorabilia to celebrate the swearing-in of the Siddaramaiah government.

Vendors were selling groundnuts, tea, snacks, T-shirts, woollen shawls, wristbands, key chains and other items, and were happy to see their wares swiftly vanish as the day progressed. Velu K, a tea seller on a cycle from the Wilson Garden area, camped opposite Vydehi super speciality Hospital and could finish two cans of tea in just two hours. The man of the day was Chief Minster Siddaramaiah, and the culture was Kuruba. Hawkers belonging to the Kuruba community had turned up in force to show their loyalty to the new chief minister. They managed to sell their stuff and also promote Kuruba culture.

“I have brought shawls, blankets and wristbands made of sheep wool. The shawl has an image of saint Kanakadasa, who represents the shepherd community. Not just business, we are also promoting Kuruba culture,” said Lakappa R, a hawker from Ranebennur. He and the others managed to sell a good number of such items.

Similarly, Abdul Rasheed, a vendor from Mangaluru, had brought T-shirts with Siddaramaiah’s image and was lucky enough to find 500 fans of Siddaramaiah. “Each T-shirt costs Rs 100 and as Siddaramaiah was taking the oath, people expressing solidarity with their community leader bought them from me. I had never expected to sell 500 T-shirts in just one hour,” said Rasheed.

There were also roasted groundnuts, cucumbers, kulfi and puffed rice on sale near Vittal Mallya Road. Police did not raise an issue as many loyalists who had lined up since morning had to depend on these light snacks to beat hunger.

Zameer criticised for taking oath in English

Bengaluru: Congress leader B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan faced a lot of flak for taking his oath in English during the swearing-in ceremony at Kanteerava stadium. Kannada organisations condemned him for not taking the oath in Kannada.

“It is a shame that Zameer, who took oath as minister in the Karnataka cabinet, has not yet learned Kannada. All ministers took oath in Kannada while Zameer Ahmed took oath in English. How is it right to come to politics and not learn Kannada even after all these years?” tweeted Narayanagowdru T A, state president of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike.

