KCET: Day 1 goes off without a hitch  

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) was successfully held in the city on Saturday without a hitch. With newly-elected CM, DyCM, and eight MLAs taking oath at Sri Kanteerava Stadium in the heart of the city, there were concerns that students appearing for KCET may face problems in reaching their centres around the stadium.

A few students, who appeared for KCET, told TNIE that they faced no major problems in reaching their centres as the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had issued certain instructions to them to start early.

The KEA conducted biology and mathematics exams on Saturday. Of the 2.6 lakh students, who had registered for KCET, 2 lakh (82.53 per cent) attempted the biology paper and 2.39 lakh (93.78 per cent) wrote the mathematics paper.

“I faced no problems in reaching the KCET centre. Due to KEA’s instructions, we reached the centre around 8 am. KEA had stated that it would provide breakfast and lunch, so we started early,” said Rajeshwari, who appeared for KCET at St Joseph’s Indian PU College, which is near the stadium.

However, the roads leading to the stadium started witnessing heavy traffic by 8.30 am. “I reached the stadium road around 8.30 am and it was congested by then. It delayed me by 10 minutes” said Vishnu, who also wrote his KCET at St Joseph’s Indian PU College.

On the first day’s KCET, he said that it was moderately tough. The paper had questions similar to those in the textbooks and some were straight from the textbooks.

