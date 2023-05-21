Home States Karnataka

KCET: Day 1 goes off without a hitch  

KEA had stated that it would provide breakfast and lunch, so we started early,” said Rajeshwari, who appeared for KCET at St Joseph’s Indian PU College, which is near the stadium.

Published: 21st May 2023 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2023 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Students at Seshadripuram College to appear for CET on Saturday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) was successfully held in the city on Saturday without a hitch. With newly-elected CM, DyCM,  and eight MLAs taking oath at Sri Kanteerava Stadium in the heart of the city, there were concerns that students appearing for KCET may face problems in reaching their centres around the stadium.

A few students, who appeared for KCET, told TNIE that they faced no major problems in reaching their centres as the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had issued certain instructions to them to start early.

The KEA conducted biology and mathematics exams on Saturday. Of the 2.6 lakh students, who had registered for KCET, 2 lakh (82.53 per cent) attempted the biology paper and 2.39 lakh (93.78 per cent) wrote the mathematics paper. 

“I faced no problems in reaching the KCET centre. Due to KEA’s instructions, we reached the centre around 8 am. KEA had stated that it would provide breakfast and lunch, so we started early,” said Rajeshwari, who appeared for KCET at St Joseph’s Indian PU College, which is near the stadium.

However, the roads leading to the stadium started witnessing heavy traffic by 8.30 am. “I reached the stadium road around 8.30 am and it was congested by then. It delayed me by 10 minutes” said Vishnu, who also wrote his KCET at St Joseph’s Indian PU College. 

On the first day’s KCET, he said that it was moderately tough. The paper had questions similar to those in the textbooks and some were straight from the textbooks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp