Mission Karnataka not over! Congress can’t take eyes off ball 

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

The swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and the ministers on Saturday also doubled up as a platform to showcase opposition unity against the BJP-ruled Centre ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. As senior leaders from non-BJP parties across India who were invited for the swearing-in ceremony clasped each others’ hands and raised them in unison, it appeared to be a replay of HD Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony in May 2018. That ended up being just a photo-op. Congress and JDS, who had gone to polls as coalition partners, were decimated in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Opposition unity aside, the Congress will be warier about ensuring that the new team works as one truly cohesive unit, leaving aside personal political inclinations of big leaders so that the new government can put Karnataka on the course of development as promised by the party during electioneering.

Walking the talk should be its priority. The government started well by announcing the implementation of five guarantees in the first cabinet meeting held soon after taking the reins of the administration.

Although mobilising resources for implementing guarantees is not an easy task as that has to be done without impacting development works, the government can rely on Siddaramaiah’s experience and administrative acumen to surmount that challenge.

The real challenge is to ensure that the system is “corruption-free” — as promised by Congress — and make sure the government does not have to face any internal issues. Congress’s track record in fighting corruption was often questioned by the opposition. The Siddaramaiah government (from 2013-18) had defanged the Lokayukta. The powers of the anti-corruption agency, which was like a role model for such agencies in other states, were restored after the High Court’s directions.

For the new government, internal challenges could be more daunting than external administrative ones. That would require a very delicate balancing act from the CM and the DyCM, who are two strong power centres in the new administration.

Although Siddaramaiah had Dr G Parameshwara as his deputy chief minister during his earlier tenure as the CM, that was a different situation, and the equations were different. Shivakumar is a very assertive leader. As DyCM and state Congress president, he will be a strong power centre. He would certainly work to ensure that the government sticks to the party’s line and not as per leaders’ political ideologies.

Working in unison, the two power centres can bring great energy to the administration to fast-track the implementation of welfare programmes and development works, and could, in turn, boost the party’s image ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. But, if they start pulling in opposite directions, it could very well act as a drag on the system and put the administration in disarray. The political ambitions of leaders take precedence over the overall objective of the party and factionalism creeping into the administration will not be good for Congress and the state.

The party’s central leadership as well as those at the helm of the affairs in the state will make all efforts to avert such a situation. However, that will be known only after the euphoria over the party’s thumping victory settles down and the Central leadership shifts its focus to other states.

Under AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s leadership, Congress did phenomenally well in terms of putting in place an election strategy to trounce the BJP at the hustings and handled leadership issues deftly. It would be keen to avoid a Rajasthan- or a Madhya Pradesh-like situation in Karnataka.

‘Mission Karnataka’ is not over yet. The cabinet expansion and allocation of portfolios will be an immediate challenge before the central and state leadership. The Congress faces the problem of plenty. For 34 cabinet berths, it has far too many claimants, most of them experienced leaders who worked hard for ensuring the party’s victory. They need to take all the leaders along as many senior leaders would be left out of the ministry and no major communities except Vokkaligas will get a DyCM post. That may cause heartburn — if not dissidence — among those left out.

On its part, the BJP is in an introspective mode. It faces the challenge of working on strengthening the organisation, especially after its crushing defeat in the assembly polls and preparing for the Lok Sabha elections. Retaining 25 of the 28 LS seats that it won in the 2019 polls is not going to be easy for BJP. The immediate challenge is to appoint a Leader of the Opposition who can take on the Congress government that enjoys a brute majority and effectively present the party’s views both within and outside the assembly.

Ramu Patil

Senior Associate Editor

ramu@ newindianexpress.com

