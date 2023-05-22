After rain fury, farmers stare at massive losses in Karnataka

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR: Heavy rain and hail storms on Sunday afternoon for over two hours resulted in massive crop damage in the Chikkaballapur district which supplies fruits and vegetables to the entire state. Tomatoes, capsicum, beans, mangoes, and grapes have been ruined as sources said that losses are expected to be in lakhs.

The damage could disrupt the supply of fruits and vegetables, resulting in a rise in prices. Rain fury has hit various places including Sidlaghatta, Chintamani and surrounding villages, where several trees were uprooted, traffic came to a halt for hours, and houses in low-lying areas were flooded. Mango and grape growers are now facing acute losses after gusty winds broke fences.

Mango farmers had already started harvesting Banganapalle, Benisha, Rajgira and Raspuri varieties. After the rain, they fear that their produce will be sold at a low price. In Chintamani taluk of Siddimath, Doddanatta railway underbridge was submerged and the villagers had to take a long deviation to reach their villages. The nurseries belonging to Shinganahalli Lakshmana were damaged, and the farmers are now demanding compensation from the government and the horticulture department.

